Drake and Nicki Minaj Show Each Other Love at 2017 Billboard Music Awards: 'Glad We Found Our Way Back'

Drake and Nicki Minaj are nothing but love!

The "One Dance" artist raved about his longtime friend and collaborator during his acceptance speech for winning Top Billboard 200 Album at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.

It started when Drake complimented the award show's co-host Vanessa Hudgens, saying "I wanna say that, Vanessa Hudgens, you look incredible tonight," after which Minaj can be seen hilariously saying, "What about me??"

"Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you," Drake continued, addressing the pair's falling out over his very public feud with Minaj's ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill. "And I could never ever ever see it any other way."

"Thank you, I love you," Minaj returned.

After the moment, Minaj posted a sweet pic of herself, Drake, and Lil Wayne to Instagram, writing, "Family. For. Life. #MulaBayybeh!!! @liltunechi @champagnepapi @mackmaine4president."

Aww! These may be our favorite hip-hop BFFs!

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards aired live from Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.