Josh Duhamel Hilariously Photobombs Cyrus Family Photos at the Billboard Music Awards

We see you, Josh Duhamel!

The 44-year-old actor couldn't help but photobomb the Cyrus family's group pics at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Miley joined her parents Tish and Billy Ray and her sisters Brandi and Noah in the audience after her emotional performance of "Malibu," and the group happily posed for pics -- with Duhamel in the background of nearly every one!

While Duhamel's clearly a fan of Miley, who is a coach on The Voice, he told ET on the red carpet that he thinks his wife, Fergie, would be a great judge on American Idol.

"She would be great at it," he gushed. "She would be very great at it!"

"Why not?" he added.

