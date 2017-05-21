AWARDS

Josh Duhamel Hilariously Photobombs Cyrus Family Photos at the Billboard Music Awards

by Jennifer Drysdale 7:32 PM PDT, May 21, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

We see you, Josh Duhamel!

The 44-year-old actor couldn't help but photobomb the Cyrus family's group pics at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley Cyrus Backstage After Her Emotional Billboard Music Awards Performance

Miley joined her parents Tish and Billy Ray and her sisters Brandi and Noah in the audience after her emotional performance of "Malibu," and the group happily posed for pics -- with Duhamel in the background of nearly every one!

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

WATCH: Fergie and Josh Duhamel Celebrate 8 Years of Marriage in Sweet Photo With Son Axl

While Duhamel's clearly a fan of Miley, who is a coach on The Voice, he told ET on the red carpet that he thinks his wife, Fergie, would be a great judge on American Idol.

"She would be great at it," he gushed. "She would be very great at it!"

"Why not?" he added.

See more in the video below.

RELATED SLIDESHOW
2017 Billboard Music Awards Arrivals -- See the Stars on the Red Carpet!
SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS