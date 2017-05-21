Celine Dion Leads an Epic Cher Singalong Backstage at the Billboard Music Awards -- Watch!

Cher was honored with the Icon Award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, and received a standing ovation from the crowd at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena for her amazing performances of classic hits “Believe” and “If I Could Turn Back Time.” But there may have been no bigger fan in the house than Celine Dion!

Dion was backstage after her own nostalgic performance -- a show-stopping rendition of her biggest hit, “My Heart Will Go On,” in honor of Titanic’s 20th anniversary -- when Cher took the stage, and just had to take a moment to celebrate her fellow timeless diva. The Insider’s Keltie Knight captured the amazing moment on Instagram, as Dion let a group of reporters in a “Believe" singalong:

The two even met up backstage after Cher's second performance, where there was presumably a lot of mutual fangirling.

And the Canadian superstar wasn’t the only one wowed by Cher’s mind-blowing performances of her classic hits (one day after her 71st birthday, no less!). The Billboard cameras also captured several superstars celebrating the Goddess of Pop’s unending onstage prowess, including Billboard Music Awards co-host Vanessa Hudgens:

Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort got his groove on, while Diddy declared himself “not worthy”:

And Gwen Stefani, who presented Cher with her award, seemed surprised to even be sharing the stage with such greatness:

Cher’s son, Chaz Bono, also cheered his mother on from the crowd:

