EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Biggie Smalls' Son Talk 'Beautiful' Tribute to Late Rapper on 45th Birthday

Sean "Diddy" Combs is remembering a hip-hop giant.

The record producer brought Biggie Smalls' son, C.J. Wallace, onstage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night, where the two honored the late "Big Poppa" rapper on what would have been his 45th birthday. Diddy also unveiled the teaser for Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story, an upcoming documentary detailing the rise of the legendary hip-hop and R&B record label.

"It was something that was beautiful," Diddy told ET's Cameron Mathison backstage after the tribute. "To have his son, first time we've been on stage together, first time he's made an appearance. ... It's just a beautiful night."

"Biggie was the best rapper I ever had a chance to work with," Diddy said during the tribute. "Watching him and seeing him work is something that words cannot explain."



Diddy was then joined by Biggie's son, Wallace. The rapper teased the 20-year-old's big future, praising him as "a new groundbreaking actor, brand new recording artist that's going to change the game."



"I know my father is looking down on all of us tonight and all of this love and support," Wallace humbly told the crowd. "My sister and I will continue to carry on his name with tremendous pride and live my life by his words."

Watch the full tribute below:

WATCH: @diddy honors the late Biggie Smalls on what would have been his 45th birthday. #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/YUkfp1U90q — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 22, 2017

And here's the Can't Stop Won't Stop trailer, ahead of the documentary's release via Apple Music on June 25.

