Florida Georgia Line to Perform With the Chainsmokers at CMT Music Awards -- See Who Else Is Performing!

The 2017 CMT Music Awards is setting up some exciting collaborations!

Florida Georgia Line will be paired with the Chainsmokers for a cross-genre performance at the country music awards show next month. Lady Antebellum will also collaborate with Earth, Wind and Fire, and Carrie Underwood will take the stage with Keith Urban.

Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett will also be taking the stage, with additional performers announced soon.

Nashville star Charles Esten is set to host the awards show, in which breakout stars Kelsea Ballerini and Rhett will go head-to-head against Urban for the most nominations. Fans can vote for their favorite categories on CMT.com until Monday, June 5.

The 2017 CMT Music Awards airs Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

