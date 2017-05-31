EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Foxx, Issa Rae and More to Present at BET Awards

Jamie Foxx and Issa Rae are heading to the BET Awards!

The actors will be presenting at the awards show on June 25. Also taking the stage as presenters are Trevor Noah and Demetrius Shipp Jr. as well as the cast of the upcoming comedy, Girls Trip: Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish.

WATCH: Jesse Williams Delivers Impassioned Speech At the BET Awards Calling for Justice and Equality

Beyonce is expected to dominate this year's awards show, with seven nominations, while Bruno Mars follows with five nods. Beyonce's sister, Solange, is nominated for four awards and is up against her sister for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist. Chance the Rapper and Migos have four nominations as well.

The BET Experience at L.A. Live presented by Coca Cola takes place June 22 to 25, and Leslie Jones will host the BET Awards airing live on June 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Beyonce, who is currently expecting twins with husband Jay Z, kicked off the awards show last year with an epic performance with Kendrick Lamar.

