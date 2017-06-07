Everyone Is Pregnant at the CMT Music Awards -- See the Bumpin' Pics!

The 2017 CMT Music Awards red carpet is seeing a whole lot of country bump-kins!

Country's hottest couples arrived to the Nashville, Tennessee, awards show in style on Wednesday night -- and put their baby bumps on full display!

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet in a sexy black gown. The pair revealed that they were expecting a baby boy last month.

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard's wife Hayley's baby bump was barely visible. The two announced they were pregnant just several hours earlier.

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, also arrived with a baby bump in tow. The couple, who adopted daughter Willa last month, are expecting another baby girl this summer.

