Jada Pinkett Smith Knows All the Words to Miranda Lambert's 'Pink Sunglasses' and Country Fans Are Loving It!

by Jennifer Drysdale 6:04 PM PDT, June 07, 2017
Miranda Lambert has a fan in Jada Pinkett Smith!

The 45-year-old actress couldn't help but sing along to Lambert's performance of "Pink Sunglasses" at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

Pinkett Smith even sported a pair of her own pink sunglasses in the audience, as the camera caught her jamming out to the hit.

Twitter, of course, went wild.

Pinkett Smith is fitting in just fine with the country crowd! The actress even rubbed elbows with Reba McEntire backstage.

Look who I ran into backstage!!!!! @jadapinkettsmiith @cmt

A post shared by Reba (@reba) on

At 45, Pinkett Smith couldn't be more stunning. Hear some of her beauty secrets in the video below. 

