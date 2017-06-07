Jada Pinkett Smith Knows All the Words to Miranda Lambert's 'Pink Sunglasses' and Country Fans Are Loving It!

Miranda Lambert has a fan in Jada Pinkett Smith!

The 45-year-old actress couldn't help but sing along to Lambert's performance of "Pink Sunglasses" at the 2017 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday.

RELATED: Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith, Reba McEntire and More to Present at 2017 CMT Awards!

Pinkett Smith even sported a pair of her own pink sunglasses in the audience, as the camera caught her jamming out to the hit.

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban, Luke Bryan Among First Round of CMT Music Awards 2017 Nominees

Twitter, of course, went wild.

Jada Pinkett Smith, I love you for knowing the words to Pink Sunglasses — allie 🌀 (@_alliereichert) June 8, 2017

Jada Pinkett Smith singing along to Pink Sunglasses is almost as iconic as Nicole Kidman singing Holding On To You word for word in 2014. — Miranda Lambert Fan (@RanFanCentral) June 8, 2017

Love Jada Pinkett Smith singing Pink Sunglasses! #CMTAwards pic.twitter.com/PrCiVXMdyr — Kristen Gill (@kristenjennxo) June 8, 2017

Jada Pinkett Smith singing to Miranda Lambert☺️☺️☺️☺️ — Natisha Shannon (@natishashannon) June 8, 2017

RELATED: Miranda Lambert Gets Stuck in an Elevator at CMT Rehearsals -- See the Hilarious Pic!

Pinkett Smith is fitting in just fine with the country crowd! The actress even rubbed elbows with Reba McEntire backstage.

Look who I ran into backstage!!!!! @jadapinkettsmiith @cmt A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Flawless Figure in Tiny White Bikini on Her Hawaiian Vacation

At 45, Pinkett Smith couldn't be more stunning. Hear some of her beauty secrets in the video below.