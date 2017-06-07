Jason Derulo Thanks Country Music Fans After Winning His First CMT Award

Jason DeRulo has gone country -- and he's got an award to show for it!

The 27-year-old singer won his first-ever CMT award alongside Luke Bryan at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night. The duo took home the award for their collaboration on "Want You to Want Me" from CMT Crossroads.

RELATED: Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo to Reteam for CMT Music Awards Performance

Derulo and Bryan were up for Performance of the Year against Jason Aldean, John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker; Alicia Keys and Maren Morris; Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini; and Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, featuring Danielle Bradbery.

In his acceptance speech on Wednesday, Derulo thanked country fans for embracing him.

"Thank y'all so much. Honestly, it's been an amazing time. I've spent a couple days here in Nashville, and the support here has just been incredible. So thank you to the country music fans," he said. "I am so appreciative of you."

"It's been an incredible ride, and a big thank you to my boy, Luke," he continued. "We had an incredible time doing the Crossroads, and I just appreciate it all, honestly. It's been amazing."

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban, Luke Bryan Among First Round of CMT Music Awards 2017 Nominees

Bryan then took the opportunity to praise Derulo.

"When we did Crossroads, I remember thinking that what an unbelievable time to be up there with such a great guy, such a great singer and entertainer," he recalled. "Thank you guys for making it happen for us and welcome to Nashville, baby."

The two will take the stage again during the show for a performance of their award-winning hit.

Last year's awards show featured another unlikely collaboration, between Cam and Fifth Harmony. See more in the video below.