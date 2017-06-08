EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren on Debuting Her Baby Bump at CMT Awards: 'I Kinda Forget I'm Pregnant'

Thomas Rhett is excited to soon be a father of two!

ET caught up with the "Crash and Burn" singer on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, where he couldn't stop marveling over his pregnant wife, Lauren.

"The bump is real," he explained to ET's Sophie Schillaci, as Lauren, chic in an emerald green silk dress, made her way over to our interview.

"It is there. It is OUT!" she joked. "I really -- I feel like I tell everybody this, but I kinda forget I'm pregnant until I have to bend over or I want a drink."

"So, I'm very thankful," she continued. "I was really sick early on, so I'm taking the feeling good and I'm just gonna be thankful for it and I love it."

While being sick wasn't fun, Lauren told ET one thing she's loved about her pregnancy is being able to sport maternity wear.

"Because you get to just wear comfy clothes all the time, and nobody can say anything," she exclaimed. "And the maternity clothes are so comfortable, I'm like, 'Why don't we do this in real life?'"

Thomas then explained that he and Lauren "sorta" received some parenting advice from fellow country crooner Luke Bryan, who shares two children, sons Tatum, 6, and Thomas, 9, with wife Caroline.

"Luke was just like, 'It's just you two before you have kids, obviously, and that's normal, and then when your kids come, it just becomes the new normal,'" Thomas said. "Willa's been home for three and a half weeks, and it's just become normal now to wake up at … I usually, I wake up at 10 o'clock, let's be real. Now I wake up at like 6:30, 7 o'clock, make breakfast and she is what you focus on for your day. So, it has become a new norm. And we have adapted to it and she is the best kid on the planet."

This will be the first biological child for Thomas and Lauren. The adorable duo adopted a baby girl, Willa Gray Akins, last month from Uganda.

"Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home," Thomas tweeted at the time. "Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl."

Meet Willa Gray Akins! I can't believe our daughter is finally home🙌🏼 Thank you to everyone who prayed every single day for this sweet girl pic.twitter.com/ykKFjI83wh — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) May 12, 2017

On Wednesday, Lauren wasn't the only one flaunting her burgeoning belly on the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards. Watch the video below to see all the other country gals rockin' their baby bumps!