EXCLUSIVE: Glenn Close Talks 'Fatal Attraction's 30th Anniversary & Continued Friendship With Michael Douglas

With the 30th anniversary of Fatal Attraction coming up in September, Glenn Close is looking back at some of her favorite memories from shooting the acclaimed thriller, and her relationship with co-star Michael Douglas.

Speaking with ET's Jennifer Peros on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the Oscar-nominated star reflected on the iconic film, and revealed which scene she most fondly remembers filming.

"My favorite memory, I guess [was] doing that crazy kitchen scene," Close said, laughing. "Clinging to Michael Douglas with his underpants around his ankles. I thought that was pretty great."

According to Close -- who was nominated for an Oscar for her role as the dangerously obsessed Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction -- she's remained close friends with her co-star over the last three decades.

"He’s a great friend. He and [wife Catherine Zeta-Jones] came to see Sunset Boulevard, and it was really wonderful," Close said, referring to her celebrated Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard, which Close first won a Tony Award for in 1995. "He came [backstage] with tears in his eyes. It really meant the world to me."

Close and Douglas reunited after the performance at The Palace Theater in February, where the friends and former co-stars smiled for photos in Close's dressing room.

Close explained that the pair's long-lasting connection is not uncommon for actors who "go through an intense experience," like shooting a movie as emotionally and psychologically demanding as Fatal Attraction.

"It’s such a gift being an actor. You go through these amazing experiences together and you remain friends for life [regardless of] how much you do or don’t see each other," Close shared. "It doesn’t change."

For more on Close and Douglas' iconic performances in the Oscar-nominated erotic thriller, check out the video below.