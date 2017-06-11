John Legend Almost Has an EGOT and Chrissy Teigen is So Excited For Him!

After taking home a Tony Award on Sunday, John Legend is one step closer to getting his EGOT!

The iconic EGOT honor is earned when any performer has won an Emmy, a GRAMMY, an Oscar and a Tony. The singer-songwriter won his Tony when the August Wilson play Jitney, which Legend co-produced, snagged the award for Best Revival.

WATCH: 2017 Tony Awards: The Complete Winners

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for Best Original Song in recognition of his single "Glory," written for the film Selma. As for GRAMMY awards, Legend has won 10 of them since 2006.

The star's wife, Chrissy Teigen, joined him at the star-studded Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and she couldn't have been more excited for her husband's accomplishment.

"John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT!" Teigen tweeted.

John won a Tony!!! He has a GOT! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 12, 2017

NEWS: EGOT Alert: Kate Winslet Has a Plan 'to Win That F**ker'

All that remains is for the 38-year-old musician, actor and producer to win an Emmy -- and that may not be too hard.

As with his Tony for co-producing Jitney, Legend has quite a bit of experience producing television shows, including the music docu-series Sing It On and the recently-cancelled but critically acclaimed WGN historical drama Underground.

WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Now an Oscar Win Away From an EGOT!