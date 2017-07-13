'This Is Us' Cast Celebrates 11 Emmy Nominations

"Maaaaan, I got the best job on TV! Receiving this nomination is just the cherry on top. Thank you, Television Academy! From network to studio, cast to crew, writers, producers & directors -- each and every one of you are second to none! Thank you all for making this the experience of a lifetime!" Brown said in a statement to ET. "Dan Fogelman...you are a cherub faced, literary assassin! I look forward to working with you for the rest of my life!" "The opportunity to be a part of this amazing cast and production is something I'll always be joyous about. Thank you to 20th Century Fox and NBC. Dan Fogelman, the heart with which you create these lives is just a testament to how beautiful your soul is," Henry said in a statement. "To the Family Pearson, thank you for letting my limb of the family tree come in. Sid and Chris, making music with you two is a gift. Jermel, Ron, and my brother Sterling, thank you for reminding us all what coming home feels like. I love you. Thank you." Jones spoke to ET after receiving his first Emmy nomination at 60 years old and he was over the moon. "It's a testament to the work, to what we've been talking about all season, about the writing and about Dan, and the writers and the cast, and the family we've created with this show," he shared. "It's going to be so nice to celebrate with everyone and get back on set and see everyone. It's the work that we put in, so it's an honor to be recognized as an ensemble, and as a group." Jones added that Brown as one of the first people to congratulate him this morning, sharing their conversation. "He called me this morning right away, too. I was like, 'Son!' and he was like, 'Pop!' That was beautiful, man. He was one of the first to call me. It was like, we couldn't have done it without each other," he said, crediting their heartbreaking episode, "Memphis," as a game-changer. For Brown, his first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category -- where he’ll go up against the likes of Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Anthony Hopkins (Westworld) and Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) -- could be historic. Should he win, he would be the first black actor in nearly 20 years to do so, after Andre Braugher took home the statuette in 1998 for Homicide: Life on the Street.