2017 Emmy Nominations Revealed: 'This Is Us,' 'Westworld' and 'SNL' Among Top Nominees

Veep's Anna Chlumsky and S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore excitedly called out the nominees, and, per usual, there were some snubs and surprises. Justin Theroux was not recognized for his critically acclaimed role on The Leftovers, while Shannon Purser managed to land a nomination for her small, but beloved, part as Barb Holland on Stranger Things.

In total, Stranger Things received 18 nominations, but it was Saturday Night Live and Westworld that tied for the most nominations, both garnering 22. This Is Us was also recognized with 11 nominations, while Feud: Bette and Joan got 18.