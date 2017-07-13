Justice for Barb! 'Stranger Things' Star Shannon Purser Nabs Surprise Emmy Nomination

On Thursday, the 69th Primetime Emmy Award nominations were revealed, and to the surprise of many Stranger Things fans, Shannon Purser nabbed a nomination for her role as the beloved Barb on the hit Netflix show . Purser was recognized in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, as she was only in four episodes of Stranger Things before her character mysteriously vanished. On the show, Barb's friend, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) sets out to find her along with high school outcast Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), but it's eventually revealed that Barb -- spoiler alert -- was killed by the monster.

"Wow. I am so incredibly honored," Purser, 20, tweeted upon hearing the news. "Thank you so much. Congratulations to all the other incredible nominees."

It was a big day for Stranger Things all around, as the show garnered a whopping 18 Emmy nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Drama Series. Millie Bobby Brown was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for her portrayal of Eleven, while David Harbour earned an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nom for his role as Jim Hopper.

Brown responded: "Congrats to you too, Shannon!! Love you!!"

The 13-year-old actress also shared her excitement by posting a pic to Instagram of herself and Harbour. "It's only 1:00 p.m. and A LOT has happened," Brown wrote. "Stranger Things is a show to represent equality, fairness, and outcasts. I'm grateful that I am a part of that. I'm extremely excited that the show has been nominated 18 times! A huge congrats to all the other nominees! Chief Hopper (Harbour), you completely deserve this because you are a phenomenal actor and to watch you work is inspiring and educating! To all of the directors, writers and producers, congrats! Wohooooo! Let's win this thing."