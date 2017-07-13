EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Reacts to First Emmy Nom, Says Beau Josh Stancil Won't Be Her Date

Chrissy Metz was over the moon on her first day back at work, celebrating her “surreal” first Emmy nomination for This Is Us.

Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones, Brian Tyree Henry and Denis O’Hare. All told, the show earned RELATED: 'This Is Us' Cast Celebrates 11 Emmy Nominations The 36-year-old actress landed an acting nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her performance as Kate Pearson on NBC’s breakout hit, joining fellow co-stars and nomineesand. All told, the show earned 11 Emmy nominations on Thursday morning.

Metz wasted no time thinking ahead to the Emmys in September, revealing to ET’s Leanne Aguilera that she was bringing her mother as a date.

“What is my mom going to wear, ‘cause she’s going to be my date,” Metz adorably said. “Is she going to behave? I can’t wait to get to work because today’s my first day back. Like, what else could you ask for? Nothing!”

Metz shared that she was in the hair and makeup trailer getting ready for the day, when news of her Emmy nomination came through. “I had to ask a couple times, like, ‘Did you read it right? You sure? You sure that’s not predictions? Is it real?’” she confessed. “But then I was like, ‘Ahhh!’ It hasn’t really sunk in yet, to be honest.”

RELATED: 13 of the Biggest 2017 Emmys Snubs and Surprises Metz revealed that she texted Ventimiglia, Brown and Jones, congratulating them on their well-deserved nominations, and shared that the This Is Us group text has been filled with GIFs and congratulatory messages.

“We all get to celebrate in this together, you know?” Metz said, before referencing This Is Us' Outstanding Drama Series nom. “Being the only network show nominated with all the cable shows -- it’s pretty spectacular. To be recognized by your peers is really, really special. So, I'm excited.”

And Metz was able to share her big moment with boyfriend Josh Stancil.

“He came over in the morning. It was cute 'cause I think he was more nervous than I was. I'm sure he doesn't want me to tell you that, but he was -- just really proud and supportive and encouraging,” she sweetly recalled. “He was like, 'I knew you could do it!' and very sweet.” When asked if she could somehow swing two dates and bring her beau along, Metz was adorably coy: “He could [make the cut]!”

As for her Emmy dress on the big day, Metz admitted she and her stylist had pre-emptively discussed colors and shapes. “But nothing’s set in stone,” she said.