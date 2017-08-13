2017 Teen Choice Awards -- The Complete Winners List

The 2017 Teen Choice Awards kicked off on Sunday at USC’s Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, honoring big-name stars in a variety of categories, ranging from television and movies to sports and music.

Among the stars who attended were Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya, Fifth Harmony, and Louis Tomlinson.

Notable awards included Bruno Mars receiving the "Visionary Award,” Miley Cyrus’ “Ultimate Choice Award” and Maroon 5 honored with the “Decade Award.”

Audiences were also treated to musical numbers by KYLE, who performed his hit song, “iSpy,” alongside Lil Yachty; Rita Ora performed her new single, “Your Song,” and Louis Tomlinson performed “Back to You” with Bebe Rexha.

Check out all the big winners below!

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie​)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Chris Pine – Wonder Woman

Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious

Hugh Jackman – Logan

Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious

Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander

Cage Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us

Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers

Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jeremy Renner – Arrival

Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – Arrival

Becky G – Power Rangers

Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Naomi Scott – Power Rangers

Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

Beauty and the Beast

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange

Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast

Dwayne Johnson – Moana

Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli'i Cravalho – Moana

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Chris Evans – Gifted

Kian Lawley – Before I Fall

Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything

Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything

Emma Watson – The Circle

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

Finding Dory

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch

Owen Wilson – Cars 3

Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie

Zac Efron – Baywatch

Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch

Anna Kendrick – Table 19

Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory

Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses

Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler

Tori Kelly – Sing

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous in Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale *WINNER*

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale *WINNER*

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous in Love

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars *WINNER*

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Stranger Things Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

Dylan O'Brien – Teen Wolf

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – Timeless

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon a Time

Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon a Time

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice

Total Bellas

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton – The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

James Corden – The Late Late Show With James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks – America's Got Talent

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Fifth Harmony *WINNER*

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj Rihanna

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara – “Scars to Your Beautiful”

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down” Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”

twenty one pilots – “Heathens”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don't Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

OTHER

Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

John Cena

Stephen Curry

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

Simone Biles

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams