Fifth Harmony Rocks the Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet -- See Their Stunning Looks!

Fifth Harmony came to slay!

The girl group stunned on the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui worked all-white looks, while Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane rocked colorful caped ensembles.

Fifth Harmony took home the coveted surfboard for Choice Music Group, where they used their time on the stage to seemingly call attention to Saturday's white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"In light of recent events, we just wanted to say to all of the young ones at home watching, no matter who you are, where you come from or what you look like, you are beautiful and you are important," Jauregui said. "So keep spreading love and positivity, all right? God bless."

ET caught up with the band last month, when they teased their "genuine" new sound on their third studio album.

