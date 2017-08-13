Chris Pratt Makes First Appearance Since Anna Faris Split at 2017 Teen Choice Awards

"Wow thank you. I love you too, thank you," the 37-year-old actor said during his acceptance speech, joking, "Many years ago, when I came to Los Angeles, I came from Hawaii and I had this blonde hair and tan, and I met an agent, because I really wanted to be an actor ... and he said 'Wow bro, you must surf,' and I said, 'Uh, yeah.' And that was the first of many lies that I told to get to where I am today."