Adam Levine Pokes Fun at Maroon 5's Teen Choice Awards Win: 'We Are Never Going Away'

Maroon 5 isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

The band was presented with the 2017 Teen Choice Awards' Decade Award on Sunday, and Adam Levine couldn't help but poke a little fun at the honor.

"I'm not going to lie. I'm 38 years old," Levine cracked onstage. "I mean, we look really good for 38, but we're not teens."

"But the fact that teenagers, all of you, can appreciate what we do after all this time... I mean, our first album came out in 2002. Like, most of you hadn't been born at that point, and so it's so crazy that we're still doing this," he remarked. "We have surfboards. It's the Decade Award, which can only possibly mean one thing, which is we've been around for forever, which is amazing, and basically, most of the time is a result of you guys."

"Our sixth and final album is coming out in November," Levine continued, shocking the audience. "I'm just kidding. I'm joking. We are never going to go away. Thank you guys very much."

Levine recently reflected on his career highs and lows, calling Maroon 5's "She Will Be Loved" "lightning in a bottle."

"The day that we wrote it, we thought to ourselves, 'Wow, this song is gonna mean a lot to a lot of people,'" he recalled. "We just kinda had that feeling, or I guess it was just one of those special moments where I thought, 'Wow, we're gonna have a career because of this song."

