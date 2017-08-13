EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Harmony Dish on Advice to Their Younger Selves and Reveal Their Teenage Crushes!

Fifth Harmony showed up to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards looking like queens, but they weren't always so confident.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with the group on the red carpet, where they dished on the advice they'd give to their younger selves -- and it's pretty good.

"Just love yourself," Lauren Jauregui said.

"Definitely love yourself," Ally Brooke agreed. "Take in every moment, don't try to grow up too quickly."

"I have like a teenage sister right now, and she's going through a rough time of like, she's all about [her] figure right now, because that's what you see," Dinah Jane confessed. "I'm like trying to calm her down like, 'Regina, just live in your teenage years. Like, live in he moment. That's the last thing you should be worried about right now. You should be living your youth."

"I would definitely say to be present," Normani Kordei added. "Because I look back now, and I'm like, 'Man, I just wanted to be 21 so bad, or 18.' And now that I'm actually 21, I'm like, 'Man, I feel old.' I feel like time is not being kind to me, so I would definitely say be present."

Fifth Harmony is living definitely in the present, but their past crushes might surprise you.

"Oh my god, Nick Jonas and Zac Efron [were my teenage crushes]," Jauregui admitted, while Dinah Jane professed her love for Ethan Craft on Lizzie McGuire.

Brooke and Kordei, meanwhile kept their lips sealed. "It might get me in trouble," Kordei teased.

The girl group dominated the Teen Choice Awards on Saturday, taking home Choice Music Group, Choice Summer Music Star: Group, Choice Fandom and Choice Single: Group for their song, "Down."

