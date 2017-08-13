Camila Cabello Wins Big at 2017 Teen Choice Awards But Skips Fifth Harmony-Dominated Ceremony

Camila Cabello is not in the building.

The ex-Fifth Harmony singer was not on hand at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, where she won Choice Song: Female Artist, Choice Female Summer Artist, and Choice Female Hottie. Additionally, Cabello was featured on Major Lazer's "Know No Better," which won Choice Electronic/Dance Song at the show.

"We won three #teenchoiceawards tonight fam!" the 20-year-old artist tweeted after the show. "Thank u to my amazing army of camilizers i love u more than i can put into words 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟."

Despite not being in attendance, Cabello did appear in a pre-taped bit to open the show, which she shared on Instagram, writing, "When a panda shows up in ur dressing room and he tells u we won three #teenchoiceawards tonight and then u kiss them!!!! thank u to my amazing army of camilizers i love u more than i can put into words 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟."

Had Cabello shown up, it may have been an awkward night! Her former group, Fifth Harmony was all over the dais, from strutting the red carpet to making several appearances on stage during the show. The four harmonizers didn't go home empty handed either, taking home four awards, for Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group, Choice Summer Group and Choice Fandom.

ET's Lauren Zima caught up with Fifth Harmony on the red carpet, where they offered some advice they'd give to their younger selves.

"I would definitely say to be present," Normani Kordei shared. "Because I look back now, and I'm like, 'Man, I just wanted to be 21 so bad, or 18.' And now that I'm actually 21, I'm like, 'Man, I feel old.' I feel like time is not being kind to me, so I would definitely say be present."

