EXCLUSIVE: Millie Bobby Brown Adorably Freaks Out Over 'Pretty Little Liars' Stars at Teen Choice Awards

Millie Bobby Brown shined at this year's Teen Choice Awards, where she walked the red carpet in a sunflower yellow Kenzo dress and dark shades, and stayed calm and collected as she posed for photos and hung out with her friends -- at least until she got star-struck!

Speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the event in Los Angeles on Sunday, the 13-year-old actress opened up about having to take the stage later in the evening and explained about how she's "never nervous" in situations like that.

"Because everything, life is fun and [life] is good, so I'm not nervous just yet," she explained.

WATCH: Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Landing Her First Movie Role in 'Godzilla' Sequel

However, in nearly the same breath, Brown realized that she was standing next to Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale, and she had a hard time keeping her composure.

"Oh my goodness I'm kind of silently freaking out that Lucy Hale is next to me," the PLL fan exclaimed. "I love her. I love her so much."

Although no amount of love for Hale or PLL could really win her over in regards to the show's tepid series finale. When asked what she thought of the send-off, Brown said, "I'm ok with it… I'll accept it."

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Delivers Teary Acceptance Speech at MTV Movie and TV Awards

While Pretty Little Liars might be over, Brown's critically beloved Netflix series, Stranger Things, will soon be back for its hotly anticipated second season, and the young breakout star had a few choice words to describe the journey that's in store for fans of the series.

"It's unpredictable. It's dark. It's emotional. And it's everything that a fan wants," Brown said, adding that the season also has everything that she was hoping for her own character, Eleven.

In anticipation of the show's return in October, the masterminds behind Stranger Things marketing campaign are encouraging fans to re-watch the first season ahead of time, and they are releasing a new, retro-style poster for each episode of the first season based on the films that stylistically inspired the show.

WATCH: 'Stranger Things' Cast Dishes on #JusticeForBarb and Spoiling the Show!

For the first two episodes, they've drawn inspiration from the 1984 horror masterpiece A Nightmare on Elm Street and the 1986 coming-of-age classic Stand By Me for these two amazing one-sheets.

These are wonderful additions to the already-epic official posters fans have already seen, including this terrifying art promoting season two.

Season two of Stranger Things hits Netflix Oct. 27. Check out the video below to hear more.