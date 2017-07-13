Carrie Fisher Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for 'Catastrophe'
Carrie Fisher is now a three-time Emmy nominee.
The late actress, who died unexpectedly at 60 in December 2016, earned a posthumous nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on Catastrophe. EMMYS 2017: The Complete List of Nominees On Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s Amazon comedy about a couple that gets married after getting pregnant from a one-night stand, Fisher plays Mia Norris, mother to Rob (Delaney). Over the course of the series, she made notable (and hilariously biting) appearances on five episodes, including the season three finale. Described by Fisher as an “awful mother,” she explained during a Tribeca Tune-In event last April why she was interested in playing Mia: “I did really want to play an awful person. There are not a lot of choices for women past 27. I don’t wait by the phone.”
For Horgan, landing Fisher on the Amazon series was a major coup. The co-creator and star revealed that “it took [her] three series” to get the late actress on her latest show. Last year, during an interview with ET, Horgan and Delaney discussed where the show could go in future seasons, including the possibility of setting it in the U.S. “We’re also very in love with Carrie Fisher, so we always try and think of how we can get her in it more. Obviously, heading back to Rob's hometown would give us more time with her,” Horgan said at the time. “Hopefully, at some point it'll happen. But like Rob said, we're not trying to force it. We're trying to see what happens in the script that takes us there or might take us there.”
In an April interview with the Associated Press, Horgan revealed they had only scraped the surface with Mia. “We wanted to tell more about that character. We wanted to flesh her out more and give her a story and a reason for her behavior. And the only reason why we did that is because Carrie made us want to do that,” she said, adding: “I miss her, but I’ll miss her in our show, you know, I'll miss that character and I’ll miss being able to tell that character’s story.” Prior to her death after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from the U.K. to Los Angeles, Fisher was filming what would become her final appearance on Catastrophe. But the Amazon series is not her only posthumous performance to be released in 2017. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will see a larger focus on Fisher’s iconic role as Leia, will hit theaters Dec. 15. MORE: Rob Delaney Remembers 'Brilliant' TV Mom Carrie Fisher The recognition for Catastrophe follows Fisher’s previous Emmy nominations for the HBO special Wishful Drinking and a guest appearance on 30 Rock. The 69th Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.