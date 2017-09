Carrie Fisher Earns Posthumous Emmy Nomination for 'Catastrophe'

In an April interview with the Associated Press , Horgan revealed they had only scraped the surface with Mia. “We wanted to tell more about that character. We wanted to flesh her out more and give her a story and a reason for her behavior. And the only reason why we did that is because Carrie made us want to do that,” she said, adding: “I miss her, but I’ll miss her in our show, you know, I'll miss that character and I’ll miss being able to tell that character’s story.” Prior to her death after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from the U.K. to Los Angeles, Fisher was filming what would become her final appearance on Catastrophe. But the Amazon series is not her only posthumous performance to be released in 2017. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which will see a larger focus on Fisher’s iconic role as Leia, will hit theaters Dec. 15.The recognition for Catastrophe follows Fisher’s previous Emmy nominations for the HBO special Wishful Drinking and a guest appearance on 30 Rock. The 69th Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.