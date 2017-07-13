Emmys 2017: 'Atlanta' and 'Black-ish' Lead Most Diverse Nominees in History

Their award was presented by four-time Emmy nominee Damon Wayans -- a moment not lost on either winner. “The fact that one of our heroes -- a person we saw on television, a person of color that we could go, ‘Oh, you can do that’ -- Damon is the person that helped us know that we can dream,” Key told ET. “So for him to present the award tonight was really, really sublime.” Given this year’s pool of nominees, the 69th ceremony may see even more winners of color, providing many at home a surge in representation not previously seen before. The 69th Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 17, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.