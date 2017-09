Emmys 2017: 'Atlanta' and 'Black-ish' Lead Most Diverse Nominees in History

The nominations arrive in the wake of the 2017 Oscars, which nominated a person of color in every acting category and awarded Moonlight Best Picture . At the 68th Emmys, the winners proved to be the most diverse yet, with Sterling K. Brown, Regina King, Rami Malek and Courtney B. Vance among the actors recognized. And many saw it as a watershed moment, if Hollywood and TV paid close enough attention “For me to stand here as not the typical leading man, and to have come home with this I think speaks a lot about where we’re headed and I think we can just keep going further in that direction,” Malek said backstage. Last year, the actor became the first person of color to win Lead Actor in a Drama since Andre Braugher won in 1998. (Brown, who is nominated in this year for This Is Us, could be the first black person to take the prize since Braugher’s win for Homicide: Life on the Streets.) Meanwhile, Laverne Cox , who was nominated again this year for Guest Actress in a Drama for Orange Is the New Black, pressed the issue onstage, advocating specifically for transgender visibility. “Give trans talent a shot. I would not be here tonight if I was not given that chance,” she said. But diversity wasn’t limited to the acting categories -- or what’s even seen onscreen. Key & Peele creators Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele took home the trophy for Variety Sketch Series, adding to Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang’s recognition behind the camera.