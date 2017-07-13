EXCLUSIVE: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Producers on the Series' 8(!) Emmy Nominations and Why America Needs Drag

“We’re blown away that in our ninth season we get eight nominations,” executive producer Tom Campbell tells ET, who credits the show’s jump from Logo to VH1 for creating a new platform that helped its audience reach a record high. “We're just so excited on behalf of not only an amazing cast, crew and RuPaul, but also 100 awesome queens,” executive producer Randy Barbato adds. In a conversation with ET, the two longtime producers behind RuPaul’s Drag Race discuss the show’s success, the Emmy recognition and why American needs drag.