EXCLUSIVE: 'Master of None' Star Lena Waithe Praises the 'Black Girl Magic' That Earned Her an Emmy Nom

While the recognition is a “wonderful gift,” Waithe tells ET “there’s so much reward to have such a creative outlet to tell my story and to talk about things in a way that people have thought about, but have never said.” For this episode in particular, which tells the story of Denise coming out to herself, her friends and family over five Thanksgivings starting when she’s 12 years old, it’s not one seen on TV very often. It’s a black story. It’s a female story. It’s a queer story. It’s all three combined, told through this unique narrative of gathering around the same dining room table over the course of 22 years.