EXCLUSIVE: 'Master of None' Star Lena Waithe Praises the 'Black Girl Magic' That Earned Her an Emmy Nom

“I didn’t realize that hadn’t been done before. I was like, ‘Have black girls never come out on television?’” Waithe recalls talking to Ansari and co-creator Alan Yang about the concept of the episode. She credits their curiosity about how the actress-writer got to where she is now, a confident queer black woman, for pushing her to write her story. “I was like, ‘Oh, good question.’ Because there was a time I was trying to hide,” she says. While she thanks Yang, Ansari and his younger brother, Aniz, for helping her write the story (“It was very collaborative”), she praises director Melina Matsoukas , who has pivoted from Beyonce music videos to helming episodes of Master of None and Insecure, Bassett and Kym Whitley, the longtime comedic actress who plays Denise’s aunt, for bringing the episode to life. “There was some black girl magic on that set; truly,” Waithe says, gushing over Bassett in particular. “I believe this episode would not be what it was without her. She was the center and the heart, and played the pivotal role in terms of my life and in that story.” In a statement to ET, Bassett said that she always thought of herself as funny and thanked the Master of None team for giving her "a beautiful opportunity to show that a 'secret' side of myself." Appreciative of the episode's message, Bassett added that it "just goes to show you that it all starts with a great script -- in its pages lay heart, humor and the idea that family is where we should feel safe to express ourselves with boldness."