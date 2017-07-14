EXCLUSIVE: Two-Time Emmy Nominee Ann Dowd Will Proudly Hold the Torch for 'The Leftovers'

Over the course of three seasons, the two grew close as their onscreen characters became “an unlikely coupling.” “He’s a dear, dear, dear friend for the rest of my life,” she says, revealing that she felt especially lucky that Patti, who commits suicide in season one and later is relieved of her burdens in a purgatory setting in season two, was part of season three.

“I got an email when the pickup letter came and I thought it was a mistake that I got included in it,” Dowd recalls. “Then I thought, Damon doesn't make mistakes. I emailed him, ‘I'm just kind of hoping against hope that it's real.’ He said, ‘Yup. It'll be one of the last episodes and it'll probably be in Australia.’ And I never once needed to ask, ‘What's it going to be like?’ I never wanted to go there with Damon. I always loved getting it when he was ready to release it to us.”

Later, Theroux and Dowd watched the final two episodes at the actor’s New York home. And Dowd recalls the two just constantly looking at each other and saying, “Who writes this? Who comes up with these extraordinary ideas?”

“Can you imagine a relationship between two characters in which they start out as [adversaries] and then come to a place of real truth and intimacy? Not only that, in the next season, Kevin helps Patti drop the regret and the burden and then move on. And she later does the same for him,” Dowd waxes. “You beg for something like that, you know?”