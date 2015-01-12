Chrissy Teigen's Awkward Crying Face Becomes A Viral Sensation at the Golden Globes

Chrissy Teigen is one of those supermodels who seems to be effortlessly beautiful in every situation -- which is mostly true, except for when her husband wins an award.



At the 2015 Golden Globes, Chrissy's hubby, John Legend, won Best Original Song for "Glory" from the movie Selma. It should have been a happy moment for Chrissy, but instead she seemed… well, it’s hard to tell really.

NBC

Overjoyed? Is that what overjoyed looks like? Sad, maybe? Does she want to punch somebody in the face? It's impossible to tell. It looks like her brain was trying to choose from 14 different emotions, couldn't make a decision and just went with all of them at once.



Then, before she had a chance to remember what a face was supposed to look like, her bizarre facial expression became a viral sensation.

Even Chrissy couldn't believe how quick the internet pounced.

Sorry I don't practice my cry face okay — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2015

It's been 5 minutes and I'm a meme — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2015

But she made sure to add her own brief-but-embarrassing moment of facial confusion by taking to Instagram to post a pic of her making the now-famous "Chrissy Teigen Crying" face, along with a string of crying emojis. The whole thing is so meta.

Awards show reaction memes have a long and storied history, and are often the best part of the ceremony. Long after the stars have gone home and thrown their trophies into a closet somewhere, their bizarre facial expressions live on.



Like when Brendon Frazier really appreciated a zinger:

NBC

Or when Tommy Lee Jones refused to appreciate any zingers:

NBC

The memes live on.

