Kris Jenner Says Kanye West Is Skipping the GRAMMYs Because of New York Fashion Week

Some fans are still holding out hope for a Kanye West sighting at this year’s GRAMMY Awards, but according to his mother-in-law, it’s not going to happen.

Kris Jenner dished on Kanye’s GRAMMY night plans while co-hosting Live From the E! Red Carpet on Sunday, sharing, "The truth is, he's got a big fashion show in New York." West’s Yeezy Season 5 is set to debut during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Jenner added. “We wish he could be here!”

The rapper -- who has a notoriously contentious relationship with the GRAMMYs -- announced that he planned to boycott the awards show if Frank Ocean wasn’t nominated at an Oakland, California, stop on his Saint Pablo tour back in October. Ultimately, Ocean was not nominated for any awards because he didn’t submit his critically acclaimed second studio album, Blonde, for GRAMMY contention.

Ocean also took to Tumblr on Saturday to respond to a Rolling Stone interview from GRAMMY show producer Ken Ehrlich about his “faulty” performance at the 2013 ceremony.

"Winning a TV award doesn’t christen me successful. It took me some time to learn that. I bought all my masters back last year in the prime of my career, that’s successful. Blonde sold a million plus without a label, that’s successful,” Ocean said in part, taking a page from West’s playbook to criticize the GRAMMYs for awarding Taylor Swift’s 1989 over Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly as last year’s Album of the Year. “I am young, black, gifted and independent.. that’s my tribute.”

Meanwhile, Yeezy has more than enough golden gramophones to get by, and may pick up a few more on Sunday night, even if he’s not there to accept. As Jenner pointed out, thanks to West, there are 21 GRAMMYs in the extended Kardashian family.

