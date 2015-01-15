Watch the 2015 Oscar Nomination Announcements

UPDATE: Get the full list of 2015 Oscar Nominations here!

The nominees for the 87th Academy Awards are about to be revealed, and you can watch it here on ETonline in the livestream above!



Into the Woods star Chris Pine and his Star Trek director J.J. Abrams, alongside Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron and Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, are set to announce the nominations Thursday morning during a special news conference at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills.



After the Golden Globes on Sunday, several frontrunners emerged as likely Oscar nominees.



The Theory of Everything, Birdman, Boyhood, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Selma, Whiplash, Foxcatcher, The Imitation Game, Nightcrawler and American Sniper may have reason to celebrate, while others left off the shortlists will make the early morning Oscar snub lists.

The press conference begins at 5:30 a.m. PT, when Cuaron and Abrams are set to announce the nominees for Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Animated Feature Film, Animated Short Film, Original Song, Film Editing, Production Design, Live Action Short Film, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing and Visual Effects.



Pine and Isaacs take the stage immediately after to announce the nominations for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Directing, Cinematography, Costume Design, Foreign Language Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Original Screenplay and Best Picture.

ETonline is your source for all the best Oscar nomination news and awards show coverage, and we will be following this tight, exciting awards season as we head toward Hollywood's biggest night of the year.



The Oscars take place Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. PT on ABC.

