Ayesha Curry on #CoupleGoals With Husband Steph: I'm 'Confident We Can Uphold People's Hopes!' (Exclusive)

The Currys met as teenagers attending church in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it wasn’t immediate sparks and electricity. It wasn’t until they reconnected years later in Los Angeles that they started dating, and eventually married in 2011.

“Having that friendship first is so important, that foundation of communication and openness and being able to talk to each other and come to each other with whatever it is that's going on,” Ayesha explained. “I feel like the second that you forget to stop and take the time to communicate and look each other in the eyes and have that time together and be silly together and laugh, that’s when you lose it, so it's always important to keep that fire going in order to have a healthy relationship,” she gushed.

The key to maintaining that “fire?” Frequent date nights! The CoverGirl ambassador tells ET she and the 2016 NBA MVP like to keep it simple.

“Go back to the simplicities of when the relationship first started, something as simple as going to a movie or going to dinner or cooking at home is what I love. I love those nights when we get our kids down a little bit early… and then we wait to have that dinner just together and we cook together and we drink wine. It usually ends being the whole bottle which I feel like is great because we're at home!” she dished, laughing.

The duo clearly cherishes their time together, but inevitably, they're forced to spend time apart traveling for work. Ayesha offered a positive perspective on balancing both of their busy schedules.

She explained, “At this point in our relationship and in our marriage, those two days when he’s away [playing basketball] are actually kind of nice now, and I’m sure a lot of women can relate. Being able to sprawl out on the bed and wear my face mask and put my hair up in my bonnet, honestly it’s nice to have those moments sometimes.”