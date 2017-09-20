Ayesha Curry Is CoverGirl's Newest Ambassador -- See Her Sweet Announcement!
Ayesha Curry is a CoverGirl!
The mother of two is the makeup brand's newest ambassador, and she couldn't be more excited about it.
Curry took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the news, revealing that she can't wait to share the experience with her daughters with NBA star husband Steph Curry: 5-year-old Riley and 2-year-old Ryan.
"My first makeup memory was running down the beauty aisles with my mom getting to pick my very own lipstick. It was a COVERGIRL pink glittery lipstick that made me feel so good about myself - even though it probably wasn't my shade 😉. Well, I am so excited to share that now I get to take my baby girls down those same aisles, and they get to see their mama as a #COVERGIRL!" she wrote. "I am so honored and thrilled to join the iconic women of the #COVERGIRL family and be a part of a brand that empowers women to embrace their originality. Follow @covergirl to learn more! #COVERGIRLMADE."
"Feeling blessed and grateful. 🙏🏽 Still such a dream. So happy I can finally tell everyone!!! @covergirl #COVERGIRLMADE," the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen host captioned a boomerang of her sitting in a CoverGirl chair just hours later.
Curry, who's currently juggling cookbooks, cooking shows and restaurants in addition to motherhood, told ET last year that she couldn't be more "grateful" for the opportunities that have come her way.
“It’s funny, I haven’t taken a step back to look at everything -- it’s been such a whirlwind -- but ultimately I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities," she said. “I think for me, it’s really just focusing on everything that’s happening and making sure I’m putting out the best content and the best products possible."
