Ayesha Curry Says She's Been 'Approached' to Join 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)
Ayesha Curry is doing it all, but could a turn on the dance floor be in her future?
The chef extraordinaire, who recently launched her own cookware line The Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Collection, stopped by ET’s Burbank studio on Wednesday and revealed to our Deidre Behar that she’s been on the shortlist to join Dancing With the Stars.
Asked whether her husband of six years, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, would ever entertain joining the show down the line, Curry joked that someone in their immediate family is desperate for him to put on the dancing shoes. “I don’t know if he would make the decision to do it, but his mom really wants him to do it,” she said with a laugh.
The 28-year-old mother of two shared that she’s actually been asked to compete on DWTS.
“I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but I have been approached to do it and I chicken out every single time,” Curry revealed. “I’ve got two left feet.”
While Curry isn’t shy about posting videos of her dancing or grooving to music on social media, she insists she doesn’t have rhythm -- though, we beg to differ!
But she didn’t fully shut the door on a future DWTS appearance, saying she’d “maybe” do it in due time. “Down the road... in a couple of years,” she said. “The only motivator for me, in my mind, is that I would get in phenomenal shape and that’d be a great perk.”
Curry’s kitchenware line includes complete 11 and 12-piece sets, a dual purpose cutting/serving board, ladles, personalized spatulas and knives, among other items. The best-selling cookbook author says she designed the line on her own, but kept family members in mind when thinking about specific products, sharing that her mother-in-law was the inspiration behind her bacon grease jar.
“What would happen is they would always come to my house and take -- they’re going to kill me -- my favorite coffee cup and fill it with bacon grease and it would sit by stove and it would collect flies and then it was unusable. So we created a bacon grease jar with a lid,” she explained. “They’ve been done before, but this one’s special because of the give back and it’s in the shape and style and color that I like.”
Curry is a supporter of Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign and her cookware products help support the charitable cause by providing up by 500,000 meals to children in need.
Watch Curry’s Facebook Live chat below.
The Ayesha Curry Kitchenware Collection is available online and exclusively at Target stores nationwide. See the products here.