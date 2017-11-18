Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian & More Mourn the Death of Fashion Designer Azzedine Alaia

The iconic couture designer Azzedine Alaia has died.

The Tunisian-born couturier died in Paris from a heart attack on Saturday, according the New York Times. Best known for his elaborate, feminine and elegant designs, Alaia has dressed former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Mariah Carey and many other fashion icons.

Hailed as "The King of Cling," his fist collection was released in 1980. Over the last three decades, Alaia created exquisite pieces worn by Hollywood royalty on various photoshoots and red carpets. Admired for his detailed designs and work ethic, Alaia was honored with a solo exhibition at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands in 1998.

Alaia was born in Tunis, Tunisia and was known to play coy about his age. According to reports he was born between 1935 and 1940.