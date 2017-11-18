Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian & More Mourn the Death of Fashion Designer Azzedine Alaia
The iconic couture designer Azzedine Alaia has died.
The Tunisian-born couturier died in Paris from a heart attack on Saturday, according the New York Times. Best known for his elaborate, feminine and elegant designs, Alaia has dressed former first lady Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, Mariah Carey and many other fashion icons.
Hailed as "The King of Cling," his fist collection was released in 1980. Over the last three decades, Alaia created exquisite pieces worn by Hollywood royalty on various photoshoots and red carpets. Admired for his detailed designs and work ethic, Alaia was honored with a solo exhibition at the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands in 1998.
Alaia was born in Tunis, Tunisia and was known to play coy about his age. According to reports he was born between 1935 and 1940.
Upon hearing the news of his death, celebrities wrote heartfelt tributes to the iconic designer.
"I’ll mourn forever the loss of my friend. A true genius in not only fashion but in his heart. He was a king and had the highest standards of design and work ethic," Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram. "He was so giving, so loving, his heart so full and pure. I’d watch in awe as he handmade each and every piece, his fingers touching the fabric like poetry. Then he would want to feed us all, and cook with his own hands and talk for hours at the table while his dogs would run around joyfully smelling the delicious food he made us."
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian also expressed their condolences on social media. "Simply the best! No one like you! It was an honor to know you. You will be missed so greatly! Rest In Peace Mr. Alaia," Kim wrote.
Madonna and Mariah Carey also shared touching tributes about working with Alaia.
See how other celebs remembered the designer below.