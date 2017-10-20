Baby Luna Schools Us on How to Walk in Heels In Cute New Video
Baby Luna is clearly taking after her supermodel mom.
Chrissy Teigen's 1-year-old daughter proved to already be a master of walking in heels in a sweet video that her grandmother, Vilailuck, posted on Friday.
"She’s knew how I feel#walkinmyshoes 👡❤️," Teigen's mom captioned the video.
Hours later, however, Luna was sans footwear, posing with her mom in matching avocado ensembles.
While Luna clearly has no problem being the center of attention, Teigen recently revealed that she and husband John Legend will be trying for baby No. 2 in the "coming months."
