News

Baby Luna Schools Us on How to Walk in Heels In Cute New Video

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Chrissy Teigen and Luna model for 'Cravings 2'
Photo: Snapchat

Baby Luna is clearly taking after her supermodel mom. 

Chrissy Teigen's 1-year-old daughter proved to already be a master of walking in heels in a sweet video that her grandmother, Vilailuck, posted on Friday. 

"She’s knew how I feel#walkinmyshoes 👡❤️," Teigen's mom captioned the video.

Hours later, however, Luna was sans footwear, posing with her mom in matching avocado ensembles.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen’s Found the Best Model for Her New ‘Cravings 2’ Cookbook -- Her Adorable Daughter Luna!

While Luna clearly has no problem being the center of attention, Teigen recently revealed that she and husband John Legend will be trying for baby No. 2 in the "coming months."

Hear more in the video below.

Related Gallery