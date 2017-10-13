'The Babysitter' or 'Happy Death Day': Which Horror Flick to Watch This Friday the 13th

Think of it as a Choose Your Own Adventure, but your only options are dying in a slasher or at the hands of a Satanic cult. All Hallows' Eve means ghouls and goblins, vampires and probably more Stranger Things kids this year, right? It’s also prime time for regulation hotties to try to survive a horror movie. And this Friday the 13th, you have two to choose from: The Babysitter and Happy Death Day, both out now.

For the Netflix and chills crowd, there's The Babysitter, which landed on the streaming platform at the stroke of midnight. The titular sitter is Bee (played by Aussie Samara Weaving), a Daisy Dukes-wearing, Star Trek-loving Manic Pixie Dream Senior. It's no wonder her charge, 12-year-old Cole (Judah Lewis), is hopelessly in love with her.

Bee also, y'know, dabbles in the occult and has a small deal with the devil, which Cole learns when he stays up past his bedtime and watches as Bee and a cult of high school stereotypes -- Bella Thorne as the cheerleader, Robbie Amell as the quarterback, as well as Pitch Perfect’s Hana Mae Lee and Andrew "King Bach" Bachelor, who's a hoot -- drink shooters, play spin the bottle and human sacrifice the school nerd. It's a wild-ly fun premise with a solid cast and clever script (by Insurgent screenwriter Brian Duffield), but the movie gets in its own way.

Director McG introduced my screening by saying* (*yelling) that it is "A STRANGE LITTLE MOVIE." And it is...puzzling. It's like The Babysitter bought Adderall off a sophomore and snorted it, with McG making, to be blunt, insane choices -- why are there tarantulas in a crawl space? Why does Cole practice driving at a NASCAR track? -- and never explaining why. It is a movie that thinks more is more when the setup is enough. It needs less music cues! Less words onscreen! Less POV shots, less camera filters, less slow-mo girl-on-girl tongue kissing. (Horny teen boys aren’t the only ones who binge watch.) Still, there are worse ways to spend 80-something minutes. (Especially at home, where you can drink your own, free alcohol.)