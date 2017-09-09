'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Marries Jeremy Byrne in Gorgeous California Wedding!
Britt Nilsson is a married woman!
The 30-year-old former Bachelor alum married her boyfriend, Jeremy Byrne, in a lovely California wedding on Saturday.
The gorgeous couple tied the knot in front of 160 of their closest friends and family at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California, according to US Weekly. Earlier in the day, the brunette beauty took to Instagram to share a pic of her bedazzled white Converse she would be wearing down the aisle.
"I have the best roomie everrr! Look at the shoes she made for me to wear today!!!" she captioned the shot.
On Friday, Nilsson shared a stunning snap of herself with Byrne embracing and wrote how excited she was for her big day.
"It is after midnight. Which means it's officially the 8th. Which means it's wedding eve!!!! Which means my heart is exploding with excitement!!!!!!! 🙌❤️💖🔥," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Wooooooo! Praise God! It's time!!!! I can't wait to marry you, Jeremy Joe!!!"
The couple announced their engagement in May and on Aug. 29 Nilsson shared a video of the two of them going to get their marriage license.
"My little name is changed on the bottom," she says in the Instagram clip. "So it's Britt Karolina Byrne."
In May, ET caught up with the almost-Bachelorette, where she gushed about her then-fiancé.
Nilsson told ET that it might sound "crazy," but she actually knew Byrne was "the one" before they locked eyes for the first time.
"I prayed about it and I just knew, before we even met face to face!" she exclaimed. "I've told all my girlfriends all this time but not him until now -- to keep the pressure off! -- but, whoo!"
