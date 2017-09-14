'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Opens Up About Bulimia on 'The Doctors,' Talks Continued Struggle With Addiction
Britt Nilsson is continuing to share her story.
The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Chris Soules' season in 2015, opens up about her struggle with bulimia on the show in a promo for her Friday appearance on The Doctors.
"There's food everywhere, it's very high stress fitting into these really tiny ball gowns," Nilsson reveals. "I remember throwing up and then looking in the mirror like, 'You are gonna get caught. You are such a mess. What are you doing? Stop, stop, stop!'... and I couldn't."
Nilsson first revealed that she was bulimic on The Bachelor in an emotional video posted to her YouTube channel in July, sharing that she was so scared producers would find out about her secret.
"You're mic'd 24/7, and I would take my mic off and try to hide it under towels and stuff so they wouldn't hear me throw up, because then that was going to be the show, and that was going to be a plotline, and how horrible would that be to be the girl who has an eating disorder, who can't stop eating and throwing up," she explained in the video.
On The Doctors, Nilsson reveals that her now-husband, Jeremy Byrne, helped her beat bulimia, though binge eating is something she still struggles with.
"I gained weight, and it was yo-yo-ing, and it was scary…there’s times when I’ve had to call Jeremy and be like, 'I want to throw up so bad and I’m scared,' because there is so much pressure to be thin," she shares. "The binge-eating disorder is something I think about a lot... every day."
Nilsson opened up more about Byrne to ET after getting engaged in May.