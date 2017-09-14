'Bachelor' Alum Britt Nilsson Opens Up About Bulimia on 'The Doctors,' Talks Continued Struggle With Addiction

Britt Nilsson is continuing to share her story.

The Bachelor alum, who appeared on Chris Soules' season in 2015, opens up about her struggle with bulimia on the show in a promo for her Friday appearance on The Doctors.

"There's food everywhere, it's very high stress fitting into these really tiny ball gowns," Nilsson reveals. "I remember throwing up and then looking in the mirror like, 'You are gonna get caught. You are such a mess. What are you doing? Stop, stop, stop!'... and I couldn't."

Nilsson first revealed that she was bulimic on The Bachelor in an emotional video posted to her YouTube channel in July, sharing that she was so scared producers would find out about her secret.