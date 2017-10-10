'Bachelor' Alum Caila Quinn Has Found Love! Meet the 'Amazing Man' She's Dating (Exclusive)
Everything is coming up roses for Bachelor alum Caila Quinn!
After trying her hand at reality love on Ben Higgins' season, and again on Bachelor in Paradise, the 25-year-old brunette beauty is officially off the market, and exclusively dishing to ET about her new man Nick Burrello, a private equity real estate investor from Chicago.
The pair was set up through a mutual friend a few weeks ago. Caila explained, "[Our connection] definitely was instant. He entered the New York City bar after I just finished up with a Fashion Week event, and that was it. I was hooked. It's actually really cute. He says it all the time but, 'When you know, you know.'"
The lifestyle blogger calls Nick "literally the sweetest human in the world," and gushed to ET about the qualities in him she finds most attractive.
"He's a big family man. The way a guy talks about his parents says a lot about how he prioritizes his relationship," Caila said. "For him, it's family first."
But the list hardly ends there. Caila praised Nick as "driven, goofy, adventurous and passionate" and noted that he "makes me smile, nonstop. He has this charismatic and caring presence that makes everyone at the party feel welcome."
While the new couple has only been together a short time, Caila tells ET that Nick has already met her parents and it went "so well." She gushed, "They absolutely love him. They even mentioned they've never seen someone make me this happy."
The couple is clearly smitten, but Caila says they're taking their time with their romance. "It's a little soon for the next step talk," she explained. "But I am definitely smitten and enjoying all the little firsts we're having together."
It's been over a year since we last saw Caila on our television screens, looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise. Now that she's found love off-screen, Caila says, "Dating outside of the Bachelor family is refreshing, we'll just leave it at that."
However, she did explain why she's grateful for her time on the show. "The girlfriend that set us up is a blogger, and if I didn't go on the show and change career paths, I would have never met her. She might have never introduced me to this amazing man. Everything happens for a reason."