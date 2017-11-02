'Bachelor' Alum Vienna Girardi Opens Up About Losing Twin Daughters

Vienna Girardi is still mourning her unborn twins.

The Bachelor alum revealed in August that she had lost her twin daughters at 18 weeks to a rare condition called Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS), which occurs when the blood supply of one fetus is transferred to the other via the placenta.

Nearly two months later, Girardi appeared on The Doctors on Thursday to open up about the experience, and why it's so hard for her to move on.

"For the most part, I try my hardest not to think about it. But everyday, I get in the elevator, and there's a lady in my building who is pregnant, and I stare at her belly the entire elevator ride up," she said. "Every time I hold my goddaughter, or hold my niece, I just don't want to let them go. Every day, there's just constant reminders that I'm trying so hard to move past it, but it just seems impossible to stop thinking about it."