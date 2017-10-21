'Bachelor' Alum Whitney Bischoff Is Married!
Congrats to Whitney Bischoff!
The Bachelor alum married Ricky Angel in a Cape Cod, Massachusetts, ceremony on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
Bischoff, who designed her own wedding gown with Audrey Grant Bridal, offered fans a sneak peek at the dress earlier this year.
The 32-year-old fertility nurse, whose wedding was attended by Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Boothe, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, met Angel in 2015 on Bumble.
"He actually looked just like his pics!! He made me laugh. And he made me feel like I could be myself," she wrote on Instagram last month. "He didn't care about my past. We were just two kids living in the moment. Fast forward 2 years & we are ready to get hitched in a matter of days. Life is a crazy ride, thanks for hanging on with me @rickyrange16."
Biscoff is best known to fans after winning Chris Soules' heart on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015. See what her pal and former Bachelorette, Bristowe, told ET about getting married in the video below.