'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Fiancee Lauren Burnham Share Vacation Pics After 'Fleeing the Country'

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham weren't kidding when they said their post-Bachelor plans involved fleeing the country.

The couple, who got engaged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose last Tuesday, jetted off to Iceland earlier this week on the first leg of their European vacation. Luyendyk and Burnham haven't stopped posting pics since arriving in Reykjavik, sharing snaps of themselves taking in all Iceland has to offer.

"Officially fled the country 😇," Luyendyk captioned a series of photos on Twitter, explaining on Instagram that his mother "said she's never seen me happier." "So much beauty here in Iceland including this one," he wrote.

Officially fled the country 😇 pic.twitter.com/m1sY3uoGNj — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) March 13, 2018

"Cold hands, warm hearts," Burnham captioned a few shots of her own, before the two headed to Barcelona.

Cold hands, warm hearts.🖤 A post shared by Lauren Burnham 🌹 (@laureneburnham) on Mar 14, 2018 at 2:44pm PDT

"Sunrise this morning from our room... Lauren and I are obviously living our best life!" Luyendyk wrote on Friday.

Sunrise this morning from our room... Lauren and I are obviously living our best life! pic.twitter.com/Um0jqS9ZVS — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) March 16, 2018

ET was with the couple in New York City last week, just one day after Luyendyk proposed, where they revealed that they had already started the wedding planning process.

"The wedding planning has already begun and I'll be moving to Arizona [to live with Luyendyk] the last week of this month," Burnham beamed.

"We plan to [get married this year]," Luyendyk added, explaining that he has no regrets about the dramatic ending to his season -- and failed engagement to new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin. "I think this brought me here with her, and this is why I came on the show, to meet someone like her, and it's made it all worth it."

