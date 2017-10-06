'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is 'Very Serious About Finding Love' (Exclusive)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is taking things seriously as the Bachelor.

A source tells ET that Luyendyk couldn't be more committed to making sure his season has a happy ending.

"He's very serious about finding love," the source says, noting that the women are his first priority. "He's not fully focused on the production of the show. He is really focused on the connections he's making with the women."

Though some fans questioned the casting of Luyendyk as Bachelor (the 36-year-old race car driver hasn't been on a Bachelor show since coming in second place on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette in 2012), ET's source says that his intentions really are to find love -- and producers have done what they can to make sure he finds it.