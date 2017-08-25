'Bachelor' Couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Call Off Their Engagement After 5 Months

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the two told E! News in a joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for."

"We will continue to be there for each other no matter what," the statement continued. "This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

The news comes just over five months after Viall proposed to Grimaldi on season 21 finale of The Bachelor.

