'Bachelor' Couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Call Off Their Engagement After 5 Months
It's a sad day for Bachelor Nation.
Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have called off their engagement, ET can confirm.
WATCH: 'Bachelor' Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi 'Still Very Much Together' Amid Split Rumors, Move Into New Apartment
"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," the two told E! News in a joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for."
"We will continue to be there for each other no matter what," the statement continued. "This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."
The news comes just over five months after Viall proposed to Grimaldi on season 21 finale of The Bachelor.
ET has reached out to their reps.
Grimaldi last posted about Viall on Twitter over the weekend, writing, "Fun fact: I alternate between my best friend's Netflix's account & Nick's. I like to think of myself as frugal."
She shared the tweet five days after posting a cute selfie with Viall. "I may not have to carry the grocery bags but sometimes I still gotta feed him," she captioned the Instagram pic.
WATCH: 'Bachelor' Couple Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi's Advice for Rachel Lindsay: 'Take Things Slow'
ET last caught up with Viall and Grimaldi in July, where the reality star called life at home with his fiancée was "great" and offered some advice to Rachel Lindsay on her Bachelorette journey.
Hear more in the video below.