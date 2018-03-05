'Bachelor' Fans Are Not Happy About Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heartbreaking Finale -- See the Best Tweets!
Arie Luyendyk Jr. just pulled a Jason Mesnick -- but this time, we have Twitter.
The 36-year-old race car driver took a page from the controversial Bachelor's book, proposing to Becca Kufrin in the season finale of The Bachelor on Monday night, only to break up with her weeks late to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.
To top it all off, fans had to watch the split happen, unedited and uncut, as Arie spent what was probably 45 minutes (but felt like an eternity) just starring at Becca while she cried, ignoring her numerous requests to "just leave."
"This is how you knock on a bathroom door when someone is throwing up or has diarrhea, not when you just broke off your engagement #thebachelor," Michelle Collins tweeted.
Ben Higgins joked about him and other Bachelors being "off the hook."
And Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe said it all without saying anything.
Here are some of the best fan reactions:
Arie will come face to face with Becca and Lauren on After the Final Rose, airing Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Bachelor': Becca Kufrin Reacts to Watching Shocking Unedited Breakup: 'It's Brutal'
Ben Higgins Says 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Should Have Broken Up With Becca Kufrin Off Camera (Exclusive)
'The Bachelor': Arie Luyendyk Jr. Proposes to [SPOILER], Then Dumps Her in Heartbreaking Footage