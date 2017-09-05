'The Bachelor': Here's Who's Still in The Running -- And Who's Not

"Peter is still a viable candidate, which, by the way, I said all along," Harrison told ET last week. "I kept telling people he's still on board."

"I wouldn't be surprised if it's Peter," Diggy Moreland added. "Peter would be a good Bachelor because he's very authentic, and I think we saw that this past season on The Bachelorette. He says what he feels and he doesn't really care about how it's going to make him look."

"This past season, he was like, I'm not ready for the proposal at the end of this, and that was a very unpopular decision, but he made it. So I think Peter would definitely go into this, and you know, lead with his heart," he shared.

Just after The Bachelorette finale (where Lindsay told Kraus that the show wasn't for him -- and he agreed), the Wisconsin native told The Hollywood Reporter that he was "considering" the possibility of becoming the Bachelor.

"I don't know if I can get to that level with someone that fast, but I certainly know that I tried," Kraus explained of his refusal to propose to Lindsay. "In this one instance, I couldn't. I can’t really speak to my future. In this one time, it wasn’t what I was able to do at that point."