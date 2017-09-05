'The Bachelor': Here's Who's Still in The Running -- And Who's Not
Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss announced on Tuesday that Dean Unglert was officially out of the running to become the next Bachelor, but the search for the next lead is far from over.
Though Peter Kraus has been a frontrunner since Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, there's still a few other names in the hat, as Fleiss has declared that "all options are on the table."
ET's Lauren Zima got the lowdown on where things stand at last week's Bachelor in Paradise season four finale taping. Here's who's still in the race to become Bachelor No. 22 -- and who's not.
Dean Unglert
The 26-year-old reality star's shot at being the Bachelor seemed to explode just as quickly as his relationship with Kristina Schulman on this season of Bachelor in Paradise.
"This is why we wait," Chris Harrison told ET last week, while Amanda Stanton declared that his behavior in Paradise definitely had an impact on his Bachelor chances.
"He proved that he's definitely not ready to date anybody, let alone multiple girls," she said. "I don't think he handled dating two very well, so I can imagine how he'd date 25."
By Tuesday, Unglert's likelihood of being our next lead was shot.
Peter Kraus
"Peter is still a viable candidate, which, by the way, I said all along," Harrison told ET last week. "I kept telling people he's still on board."
"I wouldn't be surprised if it's Peter," Diggy Moreland added. "Peter would be a good Bachelor because he's very authentic, and I think we saw that this past season on The Bachelorette. He says what he feels and he doesn't really care about how it's going to make him look."
"This past season, he was like, I'm not ready for the proposal at the end of this, and that was a very unpopular decision, but he made it. So I think Peter would definitely go into this, and you know, lead with his heart," he shared.
Just after The Bachelorette finale (where Lindsay told Kraus that the show wasn't for him -- and he agreed), the Wisconsin native told The Hollywood Reporter that he was "considering" the possibility of becoming the Bachelor.
"I don't know if I can get to that level with someone that fast, but I certainly know that I tried," Kraus explained of his refusal to propose to Lindsay. "In this one instance, I couldn't. I can’t really speak to my future. In this one time, it wasn’t what I was able to do at that point."
Wells Adams
"I am not going to be the Bachelor, because no one has asked me to be the Bachelor," Adams explained at the Paradise finale taping. "I'd be the worst Bachelor!"
"What I wanted to do if I was the Bachelor, on night one, I would make everyone have to be in like, totally casual wear -- jeans, T-shirts -- because who goes to a first date in a gown?" he said. "That's the weirdest thing in the world."
On Monday, Fleiss sealed Adams' fate (as well as Chase McNary's, whom Fleiss included on his Bachelor "power rankings" earlier in the day), by revealing that the next lead will not be from JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette.
Ben Higgins
Eric Bigger
According to Harrison and Fleiss, Lindsay's second runner up still has a shot at Bachelor -- though that's about all either of them will say about it.
In an interview with People last week, however, Bigger said that ABC has not reached out to him about the position, but that he would be open to the possibility.
"The universe is approaching me. Everyone’s talking about it!" he said. "I haven’t really watched too much of the past Bachelors, but I don’t know, I just think I just bring a different dynamic and different energy."
Wild Card
Other names thrown around by Fleiss include Ben Zorn (whose only relationship in Paradise this season was the one he was missing with his dog) and Arie Luyendyk Jr. -- though Lindsay and her new fiance, Bryan Abasolo, told ET that they have their money on Alex Bordyukov.
Regardless of who makes the cut, Harrison told ET last week that he's hoping to make the big announcement "very soon."
"I'd like to make an announcement live on the air during Miss America!" Harrison, who is hosting the competition on Sept. 10., shared. "That's what I'm pushing for. That's selfish, but that's what I'm pushing for."
The season four finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday, Sept. 11, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.
