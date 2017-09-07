TV

Bachelor Nation Is Divided Over Arie Luyendyk Jr. Announcement: The Internet's Best Reactions

By Jennifer Drysdale‍

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as Bachelor No. 22 on Thursday morning, and shortly thereafter, Bachelor Nation made its thoughts known. HINT: they're not exactly pleased. 

One person pretty jazzed about the choice, however, is Zach Braff.

"I can't believe I'm the Bachelor! I didn't even audition," he tweeted on Thursday, joking about his resemblance to Luyendyk. "Looking forward to the fantasy suites."

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe, meanwhile, responded to the news with a polite dig at Luyendyk's appearance. 

... which this person so kindly agreed with: 

This lady said everything she needed to say with one look: 

And here's what everyone else thinks about the decision: 

One person not getting the message, however, seems to be Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. 

Only time will tell if the internet's outrage will calm down. But one thing's for sure: 

