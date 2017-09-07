Bachelor Nation Is Divided Over Arie Luyendyk Jr. Announcement: The Internet's Best Reactions
Arie Luyendyk Jr. was announced as Bachelor No. 22 on Thursday morning, and shortly thereafter, Bachelor Nation made its thoughts known. HINT: they're not exactly pleased.
One person pretty jazzed about the choice, however, is Zach Braff.
RELATED: Arie Luyendyk Jr. Named ABC's New 'Bachelor' -- 5 Things You May Not Remember About Him
"I can't believe I'm the Bachelor! I didn't even audition," he tweeted on Thursday, joking about his resemblance to Luyendyk. "Looking forward to the fantasy suites."
Former Bachelor Sean Lowe, meanwhile, responded to the news with a polite dig at Luyendyk's appearance.
... which this person so kindly agreed with:
This lady said everything she needed to say with one look:
And here's what everyone else thinks about the decision:
One person not getting the message, however, seems to be Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.
Only time will tell if the internet's outrage will calm down. But one thing's for sure:
Reflect on what could have been in the video below.