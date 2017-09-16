'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Jade Roper Shows Off Stunning Push Present from Husband Tanner Tolbert
Jade Roper's got some new bling!
The Bachelor in Paradise alum showed off her stunning push present that her husband, Tanner Tolbert, gifted her earlier this week.
"My push present from @tanner.tolbert. A ring added to represent little Miss Emerson in our family," Roper wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a pic of her hand and gorgeous rings.
RELATED: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Share Details of Daughter's Birth
The ring represents the couple's first child together, a baby girl named Emerson Avery, born Aug. 17. Their little one came four weeks ahead of Roper's due date. In an Aug. podcast, Tolbert revealed that he had trouble believing that his wife was actually in labor, because she'd been having premature contractions for a month.
Since Emerson's arrival, the lovebirds, who married in a televised wedding last year, have been sharing adorable snapshots of their daughter on social media.
"So we probably take too many pictures of our daughter and I'm cheesing too hard with all the sappy pics but you guys I seriously can't stop I'm still on the newborn high and omg I love her so much. 😂😂😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," Rober wrote on Instagram earlier this week.
For more on the family, watch below.