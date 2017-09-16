'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Jade Roper Shows Off Stunning Push Present from Husband Tanner Tolbert

The ring represents the couple's first child together, a baby girl named Emerson Avery, born Aug. 17. Their little one came four weeks ahead of Roper's due date. In an Aug. podcast, Tolbert revealed that he had trouble believing that his wife was actually in labor, because she'd been having premature contractions for a month.

Since Emerson's arrival, the lovebirds, who married in a televised wedding last year, have been sharing adorable snapshots of their daughter on social media.

"So we probably take too many pictures of our daughter and I'm cheesing too hard with all the sappy pics but you guys I seriously can't stop I'm still on the newborn high and omg I love her so much. 😂😂😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," Rober wrote on Instagram earlier this week.